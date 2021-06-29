2 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

The Civil Lines police have arrested two dacoits at Lorry Adda and recovered illegal weapons and looted money from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Civil Lines police have arrested two dacoits at Lorry Adda and recovered illegal weapons and looted money from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that ASI Ghulam Abbas, on a tip-off, conducted raid at Lorry Adda and nabbed two dacoits, Atif Sheeraz of Chak No 66-JB, and Shoaib Hussain of Chak No 213-RB Susan Road.

The police recovered two pistils, two motorcycles, four mobile phones and looted money amounting to Rs 375,000 from their possession.

The accused were wanted to the police of Civil Lines and Factory Area in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Meanwhile, SP Lyallpur Town Ahmad Arsalan announced awarding commendation certificates to ASI Ghulam Abbas and his team on the arrest of wanted dacoits, spokesman added.