UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:47 PM

2 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

The Civil Lines police have arrested two dacoits at Lorry Adda and recovered illegal weapons and looted money from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Civil Lines police have arrested two dacoits at Lorry Adda and recovered illegal weapons and looted money from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that ASI Ghulam Abbas, on a tip-off, conducted raid at Lorry Adda and nabbed two dacoits, Atif Sheeraz of Chak No 66-JB, and Shoaib Hussain of Chak No 213-RB Susan Road.

The police recovered two pistils, two motorcycles, four mobile phones and looted money amounting to Rs 375,000 from their possession.

The accused were wanted to the police of Civil Lines and Factory Area in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Meanwhile, SP Lyallpur Town Ahmad Arsalan announced awarding commendation certificates to ASI Ghulam Abbas and his team on the arrest of wanted dacoits, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Road Robbery Money From

Recent Stories

KP ST&IT Department introduces Innovation Fund

2 minutes ago

Japan Planning Soil Sampling Mission to Mars' Moon ..

3 minutes ago

ESED announces summer vacations from July 1 to 11

3 minutes ago

CM Buzdar serving masses without wasting time: Dr ..

3 minutes ago

Florida condo president warned of 'accelerating' d ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab govt kicks off 2nd phase of "Khidmat" progr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.