2 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Published January 15, 2022

2 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Factory Area police have arrested 2 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Canal Park and nabbed two outlaws Ashraf and Naseer.

Both were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was under progress, he added.

