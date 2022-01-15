2 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 10:15 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Factory Area police have arrested 2 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.
Police spokesman said on Saturday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Canal Park and nabbed two outlaws Ashraf and Naseer.
Both were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
The police also recovered illicit weapons from their possession.
Further investigation was under progress, he added.