2 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested two dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station Inspector Asim Rasheed on a tip-off conducted a raid near Kurriwala Baseline and arrested Sufiyan and Sajjad, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from them, he added.