2 dacoits held, third flees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The D-Type Colony police have arrested two alleged dacoits and recovered illegal weapons, while their third accomplice managed to escape.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that police team conducted a raid in a graveyard near Iron Market and spotted three alleged dacoits.

Two of them, identified as Waqas and Zulfiqar, were arrested while the third fled the scene.

The police recovered weapons, mobile phones and cash from them.