2 dacoits injured, 2 escape after police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Two dacoits sustained bullet injuries whereas their two accomplices managed to escape after police encounter in the area of Samanabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that dolphin team witnessed four suspects near Samanabad and signaled them for stop but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing and escape towards Bhains Colony.

The dolphin team called more police force for help and started chasing the escapees. After some distance, the police encircled the outlaws and directed them surrender but the accused opened blunt firing once again on the police party.

The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter, two outlaws received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by their own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas their accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police arrested the injured accused and shifted them to hospital for treatment. They, identified as Azam and Shakeel, were wanted to the police in a number of cases of dacoity, robbery, thefts, etc.

Special teams were also constituted for tracing whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof, spokesman added.