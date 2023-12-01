Open Menu

2 Dacoits Killed, 2 Escape After Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2023 | 01:50 PM

2 dacoits killed, 2 escape after police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Two dacoits were killed and as many others escaped after a police encounter in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that four outlaws were looting people near Chak No 77-JB, Mullanpur, late on Thursday night when the police received information and rushed to the spot.

The police ordered the dacoits to surrender, but they opened indiscriminate fire after hiding themselves in nearby fields.

The police also returned the fire and during the encounter, two bandits received serious bullet injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness and firing.

The police shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem. They were identified as Talal and Saleem, residents of Jaranwala, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also started investigation for arrest of the escapee, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Police Station Died Robbery Jaranwala From

Recent Stories

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

15 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

15 hours ago
Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

15 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

15 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

15 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

15 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

16 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan