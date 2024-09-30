Open Menu

2 Dacoits Killed, 4 Police Officers Injured In Police Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) At least two dacoits were killed, and two others injured, in an alleged police encounter on Monday near Megah Road in Patoki city in the Kasur District of the Punjab.

During the exchange of fire, however, four police officers injured.

According to a private news channel, police said that the incident occurred when police team from the Phoolnagar City Police Station were returning from a recovery operation.

According to authorities, five associates of the detained dacoits ambushed the police van, opening fire. In the exchange of gunfire, one of the detained dacoits, Mushtaq alias Makhi, was killed on the spot, while two others, Ahmed Raza and Shakeel, were injured.

The attackers managed to free another detained dacoit and fled towards Kot Radha Kishan, seizing a government rifle.

The escaped dacoit, Allah Waris, was later killed during another police encounter near Mad Bridge in Kot Radha Kishan’s jurisdiction. However, his accomplices successfully fled the scene.

Police said that the dacoit gang had been involved in a high-profile robbery in Phoolnagar's Sarafa Bazaar, where they looted gold, silver, and millions in cash.

During that incident, they also critically injured police officer Nadeem. The police are continuing efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects.

