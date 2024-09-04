2 dacoits killed, as many escape after police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Two dacoits were killed while their two accomplices escaped from the scene after a police encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Wednesday that the police, during routine patrolling, signaled four suspected persons riding three motorcycles near Sarfatto Jhal late Tuesday night. However, the motorcyclists attempted to flee the scene while resorting to firing on the police team.

The police returned the fire and during the exchange of fire, two alleged outlaws received serious bullet injuries and fell on the ground. However, their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The police tried to shift the injured to a hospital for treatment, but they succumbed to their injuries on the way.

The killed alleged outlaws were identified as Muhammad Kashif Imran alias Manna and Zubair Liaqat residents of Chak No.112-JB and they were also wanted to the police in 23 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

The police also recovered two motorcycles, one purse, mobile phones and illegal weapons from the spot while a special team was constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the performance of police and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the police Jawans who took part in the encounter, spokesman added.