2 dacoits killed in alleged police encounter in Sialkot

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Two dacoits have been killed and two others have escaped in alleged police encounter in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police SialkotA policeman has also embraced martyrdom in the firing by the robbers.

Sadar Police intercepted a suspicious car and police chased it when it did not stop.

The car riders opened fire on police leaving Ansar, a police man martyred.In retaliatory firing two dacoits were killed while two others succeeded in fleeing.Police have taken the bodies into custody and started investigation.