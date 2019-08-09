UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Dacoits Killed In Alleged Police Encounter In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:44 PM

2 dacoits killed in alleged police encounter in Sialkot

Two dacoits have been killed and two others have escaped in alleged police encounter in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police SialkotA policeman has also embraced martyrdom in the firing by the robbers

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Two dacoits have been killed and two others have escaped in alleged police encounter in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police SialkotA policeman has also embraced martyrdom in the firing by the robbers.

Sadar Police intercepted a suspicious car and police chased it when it did not stop.

The car riders opened fire on police leaving Ansar, a police man martyred.In retaliatory firing two dacoits were killed while two others succeeded in fleeing.Police have taken the bodies into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Car Man

Recent Stories

Smartphone-controlled device could deliver drugs i ..

59 seconds ago

Protein discovery could lead to new hearing loss t ..

1 minute ago

Could selfie videos become the new blood pressure ..

1 minute ago

Question arises if India wants to sabotage Afghan ..

1 minute ago

India will be responded stronger than that of Febr ..

5 minutes ago

TikTok committed to creating a safe and creative o ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.