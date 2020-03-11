UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Dacoits Killed In Encounter In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:11 PM

2 dacoits killed in encounter in Faisalabad

Two alleged dacoits were killed in an encounter with Dolphin Force, in the area of Gulberg police station, in the wee hours of Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : Two alleged dacoits were killed in an encounter with Dolphin Force, in the area of Gulberg police station, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police said that personnel of Dolphin Force signalled two motorcyclists to stop near Narwala Chowk when they opened indiscriminate fire in a bid to escape.

The Dolphin Jawans returned fire and during the encounter, both the motorcyclists received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted their bodies to the mortuary.

The suspects were identified as Saleem and Lateef.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Died Gulberg Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Entire nation pays tribute to Wing Commander Noman ..

9 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notified ..

14 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Launches Infrastructure Fund With Vo ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Says Cabinet, Central Bank ..

14 minutes ago

School Heads Association meeting held in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Sports festivals in merged area to start in tribal ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.