2 dacoits killed in encounter in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : Two alleged dacoits were killed in an encounter with Dolphin Force, in the area of Gulberg police station, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police said that personnel of Dolphin Force signalled two motorcyclists to stop near Narwala Chowk when they opened indiscriminate fire in a bid to escape.

The Dolphin Jawans returned fire and during the encounter, both the motorcyclists received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted their bodies to the mortuary.

The suspects were identified as Saleem and Lateef.

Further investigation was underway.