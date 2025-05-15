Open Menu

2 Dacoits Killed In Encounter With Police

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 02:10 PM

2 dacoits killed in encounter with police

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Two robbers on Thursday were killed during encounter with police near Jakwala area under jurisdiction of Lalian police station.

The police spokesman said the police received information on 15 that five dacoits looted some persons at Qazianwala Bridge and escaped.

A police team led by ASI, Nasrullah Khan from Crime Control Department chased the accused and an encounter was taken place with them near Jakwala bridge .

The police team in retaliation killed the two dacoits.

The accused have previous records in attempted murder, robbery, theft and many other cases.

A search operation was underway in the area to arrest their other accomplices, he added.

APP/mah/378

