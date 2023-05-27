2 dacoits killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The police killed two alleged dacoits in an encounter in the area of People's Colony police station, here on Saturday.

A spokesman told APP that two dacoits looted cash from a man and fled thee scene when a police team reached there.

The police started chasing them and ordered them to surrender near Gourmet bakery on ChenOne Road.

However, the outlaws opened fire at the police. The police returned the fire and both dacoits were killed in crossfire.

The police shifted their bodies to mortuary for postmortem. They were identified as Afzal (45) and Shehzad (40) while further investigation was under progress, he added.