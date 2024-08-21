2 dacoits killed in police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Two alleged dacoits were killed while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene after a police encounter in the area of Balochni police station.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday the police signalled four suspects riding on motorcycles near Chak Takiyan Wali Saim, but they opened fire on the police party.

The police returned the fire, and during the encounter, two outlaws were killed, whereas their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The killed criminals were identified as Atif alias Atti and Shoaib alias Shobi, who were wanted to the police in 28 and 14 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc. respectively.

The police sent the bodies to mortuary while raids were being conducted to arrest the escapees, he added.