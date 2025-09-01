2 Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 08:11 PM
Two dacoits were killed while a third managed to escape during a police encounter in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station, a police spokesperson said on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Two dacoits were killed while a third managed to escape during a police encounter in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station, a police spokesperson said on Monday.
According to police, Constable Ali Hasnain was intercepted by three armed bandits near Khannuana Bypass. The suspects attempted to rob him, but the constable resisted and resorted to firing. This provoked the criminals, who opened fire at him. Fortunately, the constable remained unharmed by taking shelter nearby and immediately alerted the police.
Responding swiftly, SP Iqbal Town, DSP Factory Area, and SHO Saddar Police Station, along with their respective teams, reached the scene and surrounded the suspects.
Despite repeated warnings to surrender, the outlaws opened indiscriminate fire on the police party while taking cover in nearby sugarcane fields.
In self-defence, police returned fire. During the exchange, two of the suspects—Sajjad and Zulfiqar alias Zulli—sustained fatal injuries, reportedly due to bullets fired by their own accomplice. Police attempted to shift them to a hospital, but both succumbed to their injuries en route. The third suspect managed to flee the scene.
The deceased were identified as notorious criminals wanted in over five dozen cases of dacoity, robbery, and other serious crimes.
A special police team has been formed to trace and apprehend the absconding suspect, the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
2 dacoits killed in police encounter
PM Shehbaz address at SCO Summit fully demonstrates Pakistan's resolve to promot ..
Drone technology used in flood relief operations on CM’s directions
UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit communities
Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water reservoirs, dams construction
SC dismisses post-arrest bail of accused in drugs case
Punjab Socio-Economic Registry survey continues in Layyah
FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review
Qatar Olympic Committee expresses solidarity with Pakistan after floods
Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1.1m cusecs: CM Murad
Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain in Rawalpindi
Rana Mashood lauds NAVTTC’s performance, digital transformation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 dacoits killed in police encounter1 minute ago
-
Drone technology used in flood relief operations on CM’s directions1 minute ago
-
UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit communities1 minute ago
-
Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water reservoirs, dams construction1 minute ago
-
SC dismisses post-arrest bail of accused in drugs case3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Socio-Economic Registry survey continues in Layyah3 minutes ago
-
FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review12 minutes ago
-
Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1.1m cusecs: CM Murad12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain in Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashood lauds NAVTTC’s performance, digital transformation3 minutes ago
-
Official fears more water in Sutlej; several villages affected in Burewala9 minutes ago
-
ATC gives prosecution time on Sher Shah’s bail plea9 minutes ago