2 dacoits killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Two dacoits were killed while a third managed to escape during a police encounter in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

According to police, Constable Ali Hasnain was intercepted by three armed bandits near Khannuana Bypass. The suspects attempted to rob him, but the constable resisted and resorted to firing. This provoked the criminals, who opened fire at him. Fortunately, the constable remained unharmed by taking shelter nearby and immediately alerted the police.

Responding swiftly, SP Iqbal Town, DSP Factory Area, and SHO Saddar Police Station, along with their respective teams, reached the scene and surrounded the suspects.

Despite repeated warnings to surrender, the outlaws opened indiscriminate fire on the police party while taking cover in nearby sugarcane fields.

In self-defence, police returned fire. During the exchange, two of the suspects—Sajjad and Zulfiqar alias Zulli—sustained fatal injuries, reportedly due to bullets fired by their own accomplice. Police attempted to shift them to a hospital, but both succumbed to their injuries en route. The third suspect managed to flee the scene.

The deceased were identified as notorious criminals wanted in over five dozen cases of dacoity, robbery, and other serious crimes.

A special police team has been formed to trace and apprehend the absconding suspect, the spokesperson added.