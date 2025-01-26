2-Day 19th Convocation Ceremony Of Riphah Int'l University Concludes
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The two-day event of 19th Convocation, organized by Riphah International University, concluded successfully at the Jinnah Convention Centre, here on Sunday.
Addressing the students, the Vice-Chancellor of Riphah International University, Professor Dr. Anis Ahmad, highlighted the university's dedication to the education and training of students and faculty.
"Riphah International University not only provides modern education but also fosters a comprehensive system based on Islamic principles," he emphasized.
"The university has allocated scholarships to support students financially and expressed his gratitude to the Heads of Departments (HODs) and Deans for their contributions to improving academic programs," he further mentioned.
The Vice-Chancellor advised graduates to implement the knowledge and values they have learnt in their practical lives, to honor their parents who have made immense sacrifices for their success, and to work diligently in their future endeavors.
The guest of honor, Professor Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, also addressed the gathering.
He felicitated the graduates and their parents, acknowledging their sacrifices that enabled their children to acquire knowledge and secure a bright future.
He reminded the students of their privilege in receiving quality education from Riphah International University, while more than 2.5 million children in Pakistan lack access to basic education.
He urged the graduates to prepare themselves for the challenges ahead.
"They are fortunate to live in a free and independent country—a privilege earned through countless sacrifices," he added.
Dr. Choudhary further encouraged the students to utilize their education and skills to contribute to the nation's progress, striving to make Pakistan a country that the world looked up to.
Recent Stories
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary vows to implement 14-point Kurram agreement17 seconds ago
-
9,000 get interest-free loans under CM’s Apna Ghar programme19 seconds ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa makes strides in wildlife conservation efforts22 seconds ago
-
Governor Tessori vows to promote sports at SOP Marathon in Karachi31 seconds ago
-
2-Day 19th Convocation Ceremony of Riphah Int'l University concludes34 seconds ago
-
Folk artists enthralled the audience37 seconds ago
-
Kashmiris worldwide observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day39 seconds ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy, cold weather41 minutes ago
-
No clue to kidnapped ex-official in 36 hours51 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar51 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians meet PM, discuss issues of their constituencies1 hour ago
-
Drug Inspector raids warehouse, recovers counterfeit medicines1 hour ago