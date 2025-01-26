ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The two-day event of 19th Convocation, organized by Riphah International University, concluded successfully at the Jinnah Convention Centre, here on Sunday.

Addressing the students, the Vice-Chancellor of Riphah International University, Professor Dr. Anis Ahmad, highlighted the university's dedication to the education and training of students and faculty.

"Riphah International University not only provides modern education but also fosters a comprehensive system based on Islamic principles," he emphasized.

"The university has allocated scholarships to support students financially and expressed his gratitude to the Heads of Departments (HODs) and Deans for their contributions to improving academic programs," he further mentioned.

The Vice-Chancellor advised graduates to implement the knowledge and values they have learnt in their practical lives, to honor their parents who have made immense sacrifices for their success, and to work diligently in their future endeavors.

The guest of honor, Professor Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, also addressed the gathering.

He felicitated the graduates and their parents, acknowledging their sacrifices that enabled their children to acquire knowledge and secure a bright future.

He reminded the students of their privilege in receiving quality education from Riphah International University, while more than 2.5 million children in Pakistan lack access to basic education.

He urged the graduates to prepare themselves for the challenges ahead.

"They are fortunate to live in a free and independent country—a privilege earned through countless sacrifices," he added.

Dr. Choudhary further encouraged the students to utilize their education and skills to contribute to the nation's progress, striving to make Pakistan a country that the world looked up to.