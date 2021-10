2-day annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Musa Shah Renal, others from Oct 2

Two-day annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Musa Shah Renal, Hazrat Khawaja Tariq Masood, Hazrat Khawaja Nisar Ahmed Chisti, Hazrat Khawaja Zafar Ahmed, Hazrat Khawaja Fazal Dad Bahram is starting from October 2

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Two-day annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Musa Shah Renal, Hazrat Khawaja Tariq Masood, Hazrat Khawaja Nisar Ahmed Chisti, Hazrat Khawaja Zafar Ahmed, Hazrat Khawaja Fazal Dad Bahram is starting from October 2.

The Urs would be presided over Sajjada Nasheen Astana Alia Chishtia Nara Sharif Uddin Ahmed Chishti and it would be supervised of Sahibzada Ahmed Javed Zafar, Sahibzada Ahmed Fahim Zafar, Sahibzada Ahmed Wasim Zafar.

The Urs would begin with the recitation of verses of Holy Quran by Qari Muhammad Abu Bakr Ali Naeemi while Syed Zabeeb Masood Shah Bukhari would present Naat Sharif.