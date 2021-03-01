UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2-Day Book Exhibition To Start From March 3 In GC University

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:30 PM

2-Day book exhibition to start from March 3 in GC University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A two day exhibition of books written by English department teacher of Government College University Hyderabad will start from Wednesday (March 03).

According to the media coordinator, the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Nasiruddin Shaikh will inaugurate the exhibition of the books written by English department lecturer Zulifiqar Ali Bhatti at central library of the varsity.

Bhatti had written and compiled several curriculum books including dictionaries and grammar books while his latest English poetry book "In Shed Tears" has recently been published and got recognition in different literary circles of the country.

Related Topics

Hyderabad March Media From Government

Recent Stories

A mesmerizing dance performance by the dance exper ..

3 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

15 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

36 minutes ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber sees surge in members’ exports to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.