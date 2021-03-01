2-Day book exhibition to start from March 3 in GC University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A two day exhibition of books written by English department teacher of Government College University Hyderabad will start from Wednesday (March 03).

According to the media coordinator, the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Nasiruddin Shaikh will inaugurate the exhibition of the books written by English department lecturer Zulifiqar Ali Bhatti at central library of the varsity.

Bhatti had written and compiled several curriculum books including dictionaries and grammar books while his latest English poetry book "In Shed Tears" has recently been published and got recognition in different literary circles of the country.