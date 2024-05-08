Open Menu

2 Day Book Festival Opens At MNSUA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM

2 Day book festival opens at MNSUA

A two day book festival featuring eight publishers books on a variety of topics was opened at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A two day book festival featuring eight publishers books on a variety of topics was opened at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture here on Wednesday.

MNSUA VC, Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana opened the festival.

As many as eight publishers of Lahore are displaying books in it.

On first day a good number of students and faculty members visited the festival and purchase books.

Later, a seminar was also organized in connection with World Book Day wherein speakers highlighted the importance of reading books.

A poster competion was also held wherein students took keen interest.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif World Agriculture Reading

Recent Stories

Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed

Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed

11 minutes ago
 May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pak ..

May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development ..

11 minutes ago
 PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirri ..

PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif

13 minutes ago
 Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable succe ..

Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination

13 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bib ..

IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail

13 minutes ago
 IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's ..

IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement

13 minutes ago
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history ..

May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM

13 minutes ago
 Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

19 minutes ago
 Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence ..

Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10

19 minutes ago
 Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese invest ..

Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI

19 minutes ago
 Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected chil ..

Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman A ..

19 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against ..

IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan