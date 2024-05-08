2 Day book festival opens at MNSUA

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A two day book festival featuring eight publishers books on a variety of topics was opened at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture here on Wednesday.

MNSUA VC, Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana opened the festival.

As many as eight publishers of Lahore are displaying books in it.

On first day a good number of students and faculty members visited the festival and purchase books.

Later, a seminar was also organized in connection with World Book Day wherein speakers highlighted the importance of reading books.

A poster competion was also held wherein students took keen interest.