2-day Children's Literature Festival Begins
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:58 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Children library Complex on Tuesday organized a two-day children literature festival at Children Complex.
A large number of students from public schools and members of Children Library Complex took part in the festival, whereas various schools' children also setup food and activity stalls.
The students from various educational institutes performed daramas, programmes and other activities.