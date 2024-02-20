2-day conference on interfaith harmony concludes at IUB

The two-day international conference on the theme of religious tolerance for a sustainable world has concluded at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The two-day international conference on the theme of religious tolerance for a sustainable world has concluded at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtisham Anwar was the chief guest of the concluding session. Senior Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum was the guest of honor on this occasion.

At this conference, from many countries including Pakistan, Brunei Darussalam, USA, Uganda, Belgium and Malaysia eminent scholars like Prof. Dr. Harman, Prof. Dr. Uzma Qureshi, Vice Chancellor Women University Multan, Prof. Dr. Saeed ur Rahman, Chairman Department of Islamic Studies, Institute of Southern Punjab, Dr. Abdul Samad, Dr. Ayesha Qurarat Al-Ain and Allah Bakhsh Kuliar Member Islamic Ideology Council participated.

Two parallel sessions were held on the final day. Among them, the role of world peace in religious freedom and human rights, a comprehensive approach in religious affairs, the role of tolerance and religious harmony in religious affairs, the behavior of Muslim governments with minorities, interfaith harmony, and psychological understanding in international relations, role of religious freedom and world peace in human rights, stability of mutual tolerance among religious groups, role of inter-religious harmony in social development, climate change mitigation, research on the role and effects of inter-religious organizations under the United Nations. The review, the role of religious development in economic development and stability, and the services of the Christian, Hindu, and Sikh communities in Pakistani society included important topics.

Dean Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies Pro. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq ur Rehman and the focal person of the conference Dr. Sajeela Kausar thanked the domestic and foreign delegates who participated.

Dr. Sajeela Kausar presented the recommendations of the conference, the key points of which were to promote interfaith dialogue and cooperation to promote understanding and unity among diverse religious communities.

Implement educational programs that teach tolerance, empathy, and respect for all faiths from an early age to foster a culture of religious harmony. Develop policies and initiatives that encourage environmental responsibility and sustainability based on religious teachings and beliefs. Advocate for religious freedom and human rights as essential components of world peace and harmony. Support grassroots interfaith initiatives that promote social justice, equity, and inclusion within communities. Empower youth to play an active role in interfaith engagement and efforts to build bridges for sustainable cooperation and peace. Use digital media platforms responsibly to combat religious misunderstandings, promote dialogue, and bridge divisions. Engage religious leaders and institutions in promoting ethical economic practices that prioritize social responsibility and equitable development. Encourage cultural exchange and cooperation among religious communities to address common social challenges. Promote research and scholarship on interfaith harmony and peace-building to advance understanding and evidence-based practices. Invest in capacity-building programs that empower religious leaders to be agents of positive change and reconciliation in their communities. Establish interfaith councils or forums at local, national, and international levels to facilitate ongoing dialogue and collaboration. Integrate religious perspectives and values into the policy-making process to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive approach to addressing global challenges.

Provide support for faith-based humanitarian and charitable initiatives promoting compassion, empathy, and solidarity across religious lines. Celebrate and promote the rich diversity of religious traditions while recognizing the common humanity that unites us all. These recommendations will be forwarded to the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and other religious institutions.