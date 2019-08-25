2-day Consultative workshop on tourism promotion from Aug 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will hold a two-day consultative workshop in the Federal Capital on August 27 to finalize marketing strategies to promote the country's multi-type tourism across the world.

The workshop will be arranged by PTDC in collaboration with United Nation Development Programme to offer a platform to professionals from tourism departments for exploring new ways to project stunning beauty of scenic sites, located across the country.

"More than 50 experts from public and private sectors will sit together on Tuesday to assist government in formulation of inclusive policy for tourism promotion," Manager Marketing & Promotion, PTDC Babur Malik told APP.

He said most of the participants had already been working under the umbrella of National Tourism Coordination Board, set up by the government to strengthen coordination between federal and provincial tourism departments.

Babur said since the government was committed to boost tourist activities in the country, it had assigned the board's working groups to devise a policy at earliest for highlighting true potential of tourism sector through massive promotional campaigns.

He said Chairman of NTCB and PTDC Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari would inaugurate the workshop.