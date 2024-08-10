Open Menu

2 Day "Date Palm Festival" Kicks Off At DHA Creek Club

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 10:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani on Saturday inaugurated the two-day Date Palm Festival here at DHA Creek Club.

Several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed between Sindh Agriculture University, Tondo Jam and three universities of Niger to enhance support to each other for further research in varieties of different commodities including dates and mangoes.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani said festival was a celebration of an agricultural heritage of Sindh, especially the wonderful cultivation of dates of Khairpur district.

He said the festival is jointly organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tondojam in collaboration with DHA Creek Club Karachi and Government of Sindh and is a collective commitment to promote agricultural products, help farmers and promote the economy of the province.

Malkani said that dates have a special place in our cultural and agricultural heritage and for centuries, Khairpur has been known as the land of the best magnificent dates, which is famous not only in Pakistan but also internationally.

He said Sindh province is the hub of date production in the country, contributing more than 50 percent to the national production. The original date variety, grown mainly in Khairpur, its sweetness, long shelf life, and superior quality make it a valuable gift in the local and global markets.

Muhammad Ali Malkani said this festival is only about this golden fruit, and it was not just a celebration, but also an opportunity to recognize the hard work and dedication of our farmers, researchers, and entrepreneurs who explore new opportunities to expand the sector.

The Government of Sindh has always been committed to fully support the development of agriculture, and we recognize the immense potential of agriculture to play a key role in changing the destiny of nations.

Sindh Assembly Member Barrister Halar Wasan, Secretary U&B Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Secretary Agriculture Rafiq Ahmed Bauriro, Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Fateh Muhammad Marri, Chairman Sindh Higher education Commission Dr. Tariq Rafi Baneri, Vice Chancellors of Niger Universities, agricultural experts and farmers from all over the province participated in the festival.

