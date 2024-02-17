Open Menu

2-Day Inclusive Education Capacity Building Training Held At Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 06:34 PM

2-Day inclusive education capacity building training held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (CW4WAfghan) jointly organized a Two-Day Inclusive Education Capacity Building Training from February 14-15, 2024, at AIOU, Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (CW4WAfghan) jointly organized a Two-Day Inclusive Education Capacity Building Training from February 14-15, 2024, at AIOU, Islamabad.

According to AIOU, over 25 participants from various stakeholders, including IDEA, UNHCR, car, CWSA, FGEI, FDE, DGSE, AIOU and NCRC, actively participated in this training.

The purpose of the training was to better understand the concepts of inclusive education, including the role schools and school leaders play in ensuring schools become more inclusive, and a demonstrated commitment to learn more about the KIX research project and scaling activities, currently underway in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Nepal.

The AIOU Project team, in collaboration with the CW4WAfghan team, conducted an activities-based training for key education sector stakeholders in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Training experts from AIOU, CW4WAfghan, Sightsavers, and NCRC shared their expertise, knowledge, and best practices to enhance the output of the GPE/KIX project. Notably, the project stands out as a unique initiative where three countries collaboratively developed an open course on inclusive education, applying the NICs (Networked Improvement Communities) approach through course facilitators.

Participants, including school leaders from UNHCR schools in Peshawar, FDE, and schools under the Department of Schools, Government of Punjab, appreciated the approach. The three-country project team plans to share the final reports with major stakeholders in their respective countries to further scale up the project's outputs and achievements.

