- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- 2-Day inclusive education capacity building training held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
2-Day Inclusive Education Capacity Building Training Held At Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 06:34 PM
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (CW4WAfghan) jointly organized a Two-Day Inclusive Education Capacity Building Training from February 14-15, 2024, at AIOU, Islamaba
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (CW4WAfghan) jointly organized a Two-Day Inclusive Education Capacity Building Training from February 14-15, 2024, at AIOU, Islamabad.
According to AIOU, over 25 participants from various stakeholders, including IDEA, UNHCR, car, CWSA, FGEI, FDE, DGSE, AIOU and NCRC, actively participated in this training.
The purpose of the training was to better understand the concepts of inclusive education, including the role schools and school leaders play in ensuring schools become more inclusive, and a demonstrated commitment to learn more about the KIX research project and scaling activities, currently underway in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Nepal.
The AIOU Project team, in collaboration with the CW4WAfghan team, conducted an activities-based training for key education sector stakeholders in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Training experts from AIOU, CW4WAfghan, Sightsavers, and NCRC shared their expertise, knowledge, and best practices to enhance the output of the GPE/KIX project. Notably, the project stands out as a unique initiative where three countries collaboratively developed an open course on inclusive education, applying the NICs (Networked Improvement Communities) approach through course facilitators.
Participants, including school leaders from UNHCR schools in Peshawar, FDE, and schools under the Department of Schools, Government of Punjab, appreciated the approach. The three-country project team plans to share the final reports with major stakeholders in their respective countries to further scale up the project's outputs and achievements.
Recent Stories
PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Chatha
All resources to be utilized for transparent distribution of Zakat: Haji Ashraf ..
Bassino wins second Crans-Montana downhill, Gut-Behrami third
CJP Isa reacts to allegations of rigging in general elections
PTI-P head Pervez Khattak steps down from his office
Kiagaoge Kang bags ITF World Jr title
Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illness, says Amir Mir
PTI leader Salman Akram Raja, other workers released shortly after arrest
PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings
Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud
Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time
Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Chatha21 minutes ago
-
All resources to be utilized for transparent distribution of Zakat: Haji Ashraf Abbasi42 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to Karachi Police Office attack martyrs56 minutes ago
-
CEO health inspects THQ Jhumra56 minutes ago
-
FDA deploys coaches, instructors at sports complex56 minutes ago
-
CM visits headquarters of Elite Force, Patrolling Police56 minutes ago
-
CM inspects remodeling of Babu Sabu Toll Plaza56 minutes ago
-
CJP Isa reacts to allegations of rigging in general elections1 hour ago
-
PTI-P head Pervez Khattak steps down from his office1 hour ago
-
Gang busted: 2 arrested, 5 stolen bikes recovered1 hour ago
-
MQM-P forms negotiation committee regarding government formation1 hour ago
-
Inter-collegiate boys tug-of-war competitions held1 hour ago