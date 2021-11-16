UrduPoint.com

2-Day Int'l Conference On CPEC Kicks Off At IIUI Faisal Masjid Campus

2-Day Int'l conference on CPEC kicks off at IIUI Faisal Masjid campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD), International Islamic University Islamabad is organising a two-day international conference on "Pak-China Economic Corridor and Formation of Different Narratives" on Wednesday at Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium, Faisal Masjid Campus Islamabad at 9 am.

The conference will be attended by eminent national and international experts in economics, sociology and mass media. In different sessions of the conference, these experts will discuss various aspects of CPEC's regional and global impact.

Explaining aims and objectives of the conference, Dr. Hassan Al-Amin, Executive Director, Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue told APP that CPEC is an important project aimed at extending the western part of China to the southern Arabian Sea.

Many sub-projects of energy, infrastructure, railways and other industries are being implemented and CPEC has entered into the second phase, he added.

He said there were many narratives circulating about CPEC in Pakistan, region and globally including China, Pakistan's official narrative, political narrative, narrative of less developed regions and of socio-economic experts.

Dr. Hassan Al-Amin further said for the organization of the conference, articles were requested last year in response to which economists from all over the world, teachers and researchers of national and international universities submitted research papers.

The articles were thoroughly reviewed and selected experts were invited to present their papers.

