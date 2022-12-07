UrduPoint.com

2-day Int'l Conference On 'food Security And Value Chain' Concludes At MNS University

Published December 07, 2022

2-day int'l conference on 'food security and value chain' concludes at MNS university

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A two-day international conference titled 'Food Security and Value Chain Improvement under Belt & Road Initiative' concluded here Wednesday with recommendations for BRI countries to explore new avenues for food exports and urging Pakistan to embrace a big shift from low value to value added food products.

Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (MNS) University of Agriculture, Multan, Dec 6-7 conference witnessed participation of around 300 delegates from local and foreign universities where around 180 papers were submitted, 60 papers were read during various sessions of the two-day long brainstorming.

The conference convener shared recommendations based on papers presented during various sessions such as CPEC saying it provided a potential for the BRI countries to explore new avenues in the large food markets especially China as it is phasing out policy potential for the country to tap this market, MNSUA spokesman said in a statement.

Dr. Michael Spies from Eberdwalde University for Sustainable Development, Germany, emphasized that developing countries should focus on production of high value products by employing sustainable agricultural practices.

Prof. Ray Collins from University of Queensland, Australia, argued based on his 30-year research work that developing countries like Pakistan should improve their value chain systems by adopting whole of chain approach to address the food security issues and develop sustainable business models where demand drive the supplies. Whole of Chain approach was the best way to adopt, he said, The conference convener said that Pakistan primarily was exporting low value food products, and added that adding value and producing high value products can be made possible in partnership with BRI countries. Moreover, food system research for bio-fortification should be designed in a way that addresses the deficiency in nutrient profile of the population. Participants said that China seed system was excellent example for Pakistan to develop seed stewardship system that can be used to improve agricultural production.

The panel agreed on inclusion of digital literacy tools in current extension system and value chain approach can be used to address the food security issues and development of sustainable business models where demand drives the supplies.

