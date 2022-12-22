ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The two-day international conference "Nation Building in Pakistan, Prospects and Challenges" organized by the Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Education and Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) of International Islamic University (IIUI) concluded here at Faisal Masjid campus.

During the two-day conference, more than 40 research papers by eminent scholars of national and international repute in education, sociology and mass media and international relations were presented.

In different sessions, national and international experts, researchers, academicians and intellectuals discussed various challenges and solutions in the nation building process.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was the chief guest of the concluding session, while Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed was the guest of honour on this occasion.

Ahsan Iqbal in his address highlighted various challenges that are faced by Pakistani society. He was of the view that raising hatred in society must be addressed, while harmony must be promoted to build a peaceful society where everyone can live independently specially minorities.

Federal Minister also called for encouraging inclusiveness in the society. "We need to learn how we can disagree in an agreeable way" he maintained. He opined that we need to be united on core issues so that Pakistan can progress to build a strong nation and we can have a bright future.

He was of the view that educational and economic development of Pakistan are based on social peace and harmony as all of these can be nurtured in a stable political set up. He highlighted the role of youth and minorities during the independence movement of Pakistan.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that the World today has been transformed due to the advent of latest technologies.

Addressing the participants Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed highlighted the role of Iqbal and his philosophical character for the entire humanity.

He added that in the present era social media has become the voice for rights of the people. He added that without youth and participation we cannot build a strong nation.

Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani, Acting President, IIUI congratulated the organizers for arranging this international conference on challenges and solutions in the way of nation building and proposed that a grand national conference will be arranged in near future. Dr. Jumani highlighted the role of academia and ulemas for nation building and said that IRD in future will arrange a Grand National dialogue and series of round table discussions for the purpose.

On this occasion Prof. Nabi Bux Jumani highlighted the role of Prof Dr. Muhammad Mumtaz (Late), former President, IIUI for his contributions for Muslim Ummah in the Western countries and in Pakistan.

He said that under the vision of President IIU, Dr. Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi the university will take such initiatives for strengthening the state pillars by producing a talented youth willing to serve in nation building. He added that we should learn from our mistakes so that we can make our country a strong nation.

Dean Faculty of Education, IIUI Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar presented the overview and sub themes of the conference among participants during his speech while Professor Dr. Manzoor Afridi from politics and IR, IIUI presented recommendations of the conference.

At the end Acting President, IIU presented shields among guests and conference organizers.