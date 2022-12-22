UrduPoint.com

2-day Int'l Conference On Nation Building Concluded At IIUI

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 09:10 PM

2-day int'l conference on nation building concluded at IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The two-day international conference "Nation Building in Pakistan, Prospects and Challenges" organized by the Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Education and Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) of International Islamic University (IIUI) concluded here at Faisal Masjid campus.

During the two-day conference, more than 40 research papers by eminent scholars of national and international repute in education, sociology and mass media and international relations were presented.

In different sessions, national and international experts, researchers, academicians and intellectuals discussed various challenges and solutions in the nation building process.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was the chief guest of the concluding session, while Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed was the guest of honour on this occasion.

Ahsan Iqbal in his address highlighted various challenges that are faced by Pakistani society. He was of the view that raising hatred in society must be addressed, while harmony must be promoted to build a peaceful society where everyone can live independently specially minorities.

Federal Minister also called for encouraging inclusiveness in the society. "We need to learn how we can disagree in an agreeable way" he maintained. He opined that we need to be united on core issues so that Pakistan can progress to build a strong nation and we can have a bright future.

He was of the view that educational and economic development of Pakistan are based on social peace and harmony as all of these can be nurtured in a stable political set up. He highlighted the role of youth and minorities during the independence movement of Pakistan.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that the World today has been transformed due to the advent of latest technologies.

Addressing the participants Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed highlighted the role of Iqbal and his philosophical character for the entire humanity.

He added that in the present era social media has become the voice for rights of the people. He added that without youth and participation we cannot build a strong nation.

Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani, Acting President, IIUI congratulated the organizers for arranging this international conference on challenges and solutions in the way of nation building and proposed that a grand national conference will be arranged in near future. Dr. Jumani highlighted the role of academia and ulemas for nation building and said that IRD in future will arrange a Grand National dialogue and series of round table discussions for the purpose.

On this occasion Prof. Nabi Bux Jumani highlighted the role of Prof Dr. Muhammad Mumtaz (Late), former President, IIUI for his contributions for Muslim Ummah in the Western countries and in Pakistan.

He said that under the vision of President IIU, Dr. Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi the university will take such initiatives for strengthening the state pillars by producing a talented youth willing to serve in nation building. He added that we should learn from our mistakes so that we can make our country a strong nation.

Dean Faculty of Education, IIUI Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar presented the overview and sub themes of the conference among participants during his speech while Professor Dr. Manzoor Afridi from politics and IR, IIUI presented recommendations of the conference.

At the end Acting President, IIU presented shields among guests and conference organizers.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Ahsan Iqbal Education Social Media Mushahid Hussain Syed Progress Independence International Islamic University Afridi Mosque Muslim Media All From

Recent Stories

NATO to 'Massively' Increase Production of Weapons ..

NATO to 'Massively' Increase Production of Weapons - Secretary General

48 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Meets With US House Speaker Pelosi, Top ..

Zelenskyy Meets With US House Speaker Pelosi, Top Republicans, Democrats - Offic ..

50 seconds ago
 Over 3,000 US Flights Canceled, Delayed Due to Wea ..

Over 3,000 US Flights Canceled, Delayed Due to Weather - Tracker

51 seconds ago
 WHO, Health Ministry observe Universal Health Cove ..

WHO, Health Ministry observe Universal Health Coverage Day

53 seconds ago
 CCP takes notice of mobile applications offering m ..

CCP takes notice of mobile applications offering micro personal lones

26 minutes ago
 Provincial govt team selects 300 contenders for sc ..

Provincial govt team selects 300 contenders for scholarships under SEEF

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.