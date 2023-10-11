Open Menu

2-Day Int'l Conference On Social Science Kicks Off At NUML

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

2-Day int'l conference on Social Science Kicks off at NUML

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) First 2-day International Conference on Social Sciences (ICoSS-2023) with the theme “Reconsidering Social Sciences Paradigms for Global Citizenship & Sustainable Development” organized by the faculty of social sciences, kicked off at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Wednesday.

The chief guest of the inaugural session was the caretaker Federal minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mr. Aneeq Ahmed, while Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University was the keynote speaker.

The Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, Pro Rectors, Deans, Directors, guest speakers, faculty members and students also attended the session.

Speaking on the occasion federal minister Aneeq Ahmed said that according to Quran seeking knowledge is obligatory for Muslims and it is time to differentiate knowledge and information. Human psychology is the main topic of the Quran, and the Quran encourages self-reflection, mindfulness, and self-control.

He said that we are facing many issues, and we can only tackle those with knowledge. Minister was of the view that islam teaches its followers, a peaceful coexistence with other societies and it is our duty to follow the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad SAWW.

The keynote speaker VC AIOU Prof. DR. Nasir Mahmood in his address highlighted the social science paradigms and elaborated the total concept of the conference in detail.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar welcomed the honourable chief guest, keynote speakers and thanked all the worthy guests for attending the conference.

He said that this conference has gained more relevance in prevailing challenges.

He hoped that in the conference’s productive discussions, some workable solutions would be produced to construct bridges across nations and diverse cultures.

It is important to mention that along with national, scholars from USA, UK, Malaysia and Canada will participate online.

Related Topics

USA Canada Nasir United Kingdom Malaysia Allama Iqbal Open University Citizenship National University Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SA ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SAVI cluster in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanista ..

Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 #HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH ..

#HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH HAIER

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Ga ..

UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in ..

2 hours ago
 Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship pr ..

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship programme announced

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to b ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

3 hours ago
ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge ..

ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge incubator for youth&#039;s inn ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

3 hours ago
 Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst ..

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

3 hours ago
 Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus ..

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanis ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan