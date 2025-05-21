(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The two day 4th International Conference on the theme of “Sustainable Computing and AI: Shaping the Future of Industry and Society” began at Sindh Madressatul islam University on Wednesday. Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission (Sindh HEC) Prof. Dr. Tariq Rafi and Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai inaugurated the conference at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of the university. It is being organised with the support of Sindh HEC.

Addressing the conference Dr. Tariq Rafi said it was always matter of honour for him to visit the SMIU, because it is the Alma Mater of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other great leaders. Appreciating the SMIU for organising the International Conference, the Sindh HEC chairman said SMIU’s Vice Chancellor is very instrumental behind these conferences and Sindh HEC always supporting SMIU in its development as well as its activates.

Referring to the conference the Chairman Sindh HEC said we have to inculcate and develop research culture in Pakistan’s universities. He said that information technology has changed the life so rapidly, this is why future is of information technology specially of Artificial Intelligence. Thus we have to equip our students, faculty and other employees with it. He said the technological transformation is taking place since the last 30 years, hence the younger generation must be familiar with it.

He further maintained that during the recent Indian aggression we saw the use of technology in it and Pakistan proved that it has a technological capability to respond the enemy. “It was not a conventional war, but it was a cyber-war, no body moved for his place. Every one remained in their own limits, but there was the technology, that played a major role in it,” the Chairman Sindh HEC said. He said the transformation can not be stopped, hence this is the challenging era for students, teachers and vice chancellor.

He said that Pakistan can be developed by focusing on education and health. He appreciated the Sindh Government for supporting higher education in Sindh and providing more budget than the other provinces allocating for their higher educations. In this respect he lauded the role of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and said that he is very keen to improve the higher education and conditions of Sindh’s universities.

Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai thanked the chairman Sindh HEC, national and international research scholars and other guests who attended the conference and said that during the last three years SMIU has organised 12 international conferences, and that credit goes to SMIU’s deans, faculty and other staff members. He said although the Sindh Madressatul Islam is 140 years old, but SMI University is just 13 years old, despite that it has focused on research and at present it is publishing ten research journals.

Talking on AI, the Vice Chancellor said that AI has brought many challenges than opportunities specially for younger generation. Therefore, we have to understand these challenges and act accordingly that we could move in the right direction.

He stated that AI is really challenging for us. This is a time that the I.T. community, I.T. researchers, AI engineers, AI programmers and software experts must look to this new phenomenon. He said before AI we were trusting on I.T. and finding solutions from it, but now AI has brought a lot of benefits and also lot of challenges, but challenges are more than benefits. He said these conferences will benefit to understand the new realities of technologies and their impact on the society. He said we have to understand Shah Latif and Mirza Ghalib through AI also.

Dr. Tariq Rahim Soomro, Rector, Institute of business Management, said that global agreements should be supported to limit the misuse of AI for deceptive purpose specially through UNESCO or UNAI Initiatives. He said that internal oversight bodies should be established to monitor AI development and deployment. Apart from it the usage of AI must be limited in the areas which are prone to deception like political campaigns or sensitive reporting.

The inaugural session was addressed by Prof. Muazzam Ali Khan Khattak, Director Science and Technology, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad and Dr Tariq Mahmood, IBA Karachi and virtually addressed by Canadian scholar Prof. Dr. Martin Maier. Wafa Mansoor Buriro, Assistant Professor and Bakhtawar Daudpota conducted the proceedings.