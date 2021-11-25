(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :More than 300 presentations on various topics of biological sciences were given in the two-day International Conference on Applied Zoology which concluded here at Quaid-e-Azam University on Thursday.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan attended the closing ceremony of the conference as the Chief Guest while the Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Prof. Dr. Shahid Baig was the Guest of Honor.

A total of 56 universities participated in the conference out of which 40 were national and 16 were international. Standard papers covering various fields of Zoological Sciences were also presented at the conference.

Researchers from home and abroad, especially from Iran, Sweden and Algeria participated. On this occasion, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan, appreciated and welcomed all the researchers and participants who presented papers at the conference.

He also proposed Mohsin e Pakistan Dr. Qadeer Khan Chair in Quaid-e-Azam University and highlighted the importance of knowledge by quoting Quranic verses.

He urged the students to follow the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University and Chairman of the Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali said like other countries, especially China, they also needed to invest in science, technology and the young generation so that Pakistan became a global player and to emerge as a great and developed country.

Addressing the students, he said purpose of holding the international conference was to introduce international standard research.

The Vice Chancellor offered the students to become activists of the Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan and appreciated the cooperation of GC University Faisalabad, COMSTECH, Pakistan Science Foundation and other institutions for successfully organizing the conference.

He also thanked the researchers, administrators, teachers and students.