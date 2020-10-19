(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :A two-day international conference will kick-off in the second largest city of Balochistan from Tuesday to promote olive and its oil production in the country, with special emphasis on the province.

The conference titled 'An Intervention for Combating Land, Water and Environment Desertification' was being organised by National Olive Research Islamabad in collaboration with Directorate of Research, Innovation and Commercialization University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar, Balochistan, Project Director Pak Olive project Dr Muhammad Tariq told APP on Monday.

He said about 500 local and international participants including agriculture scientists, faculties, researchers, policy makers, traders, producers, students and other stakeholders were expected to participate in the event for sharing their knowledge on the theme of the conference.

Dr Tariq said the research papers submitted by researchers would be published in a special edition of journal UET. Technical Experts on Olive and Olive Oil besides by-products drawn from different parts of the world including Greece and Italy would present their research in the moot.

Pakistan has been constantly and chronically deficient in edible oil production with more than 80 percent of the domestic requirements are met through imports which comes to the tune of about 3 billion Dollars a year. Oil seed production in Pakistan receives less attention than staple and cash crops like wheat, rice, cotton and sugarcane.

Balochistan being the biggest province (area wise) covers about 42% of the total country's land which is termed as best suited for olive production.

