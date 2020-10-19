UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2-day Int'l Conference To Promote Olive Production From Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:17 PM

2-day int'l conference to promote olive production from Tuesday

A two-day international conference will kick-off in the second largest city of Balochistan from Tuesday to promote olive and its oil production in the country, with special emphasis on the province

KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :A two-day international conference will kick-off in the second largest city of Balochistan from Tuesday to promote olive and its oil production in the country, with special emphasis on the province.

The conference titled 'An Intervention for Combating Land, Water and Environment Desertification' was being organised by National Olive Research Islamabad in collaboration with Directorate of Research, Innovation and Commercialization University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar, Balochistan, Project Director Pak Olive project Dr Muhammad Tariq told APP on Monday.

He said about 500 local and international participants including agriculture scientists, faculties, researchers, policy makers, traders, producers, students and other stakeholders were expected to participate in the event for sharing their knowledge on the theme of the conference.

Dr Tariq said the research papers submitted by researchers would be published in a special edition of journal UET. Technical Experts on Olive and Olive Oil besides by-products drawn from different parts of the world including Greece and Italy would present their research in the moot.

Pakistan has been constantly and chronically deficient in edible oil production with more than 80 percent of the domestic requirements are met through imports which comes to the tune of about 3 billion Dollars a year. Oil seed production in Pakistan receives less attention than staple and cash crops like wheat, rice, cotton and sugarcane.

Balochistan being the biggest province (area wise) covers about 42% of the total country's land which is termed as best suited for olive production.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan World Water Agriculture Oil Italy Greece Khuzdar University Of Engineering And Technology Cotton Event From Wheat Best Billion

Recent Stories

6 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai launches online ..

21 minutes ago

Ireland can lift nation with Italy Six Nations win ..

4 minutes ago

CPO reviews Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW ) security arra ..

4 minutes ago

Those according priority to minting money, now see ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Speaker Expects Russia, Europe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.