PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority is holding a two-day international conference on Emerging Trends in Food Safety and Nutrition and Food Safety and Nutrition Expoo2022 on October 26 at PCSIR Laboratories here.

KP Minister for Food Atif Khan would be the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony, while Secretary Food Mushtaq Ahmad, Chairman Supreme Council PSFST and ex-VC University of Gambia Prof Dr Faqir Muhammad Anjum, Chairman PCSIR Dr Syed Hussain Abdi would attend the event.

The other participants would include VC Women University Swabi Prof Dr Shahana Urood Kazmi, FAO representative Florence Rolle, Pro VC Agriculture University Peshawar Dr Said Wahab, Country Representative Nutrition International Shahbina Raza, President PSFST Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, DG KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan and Director KP FS&HFA Dr Abdul Sattar Shah.