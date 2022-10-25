UrduPoint.com

2-day Int'l Moot On Emerging Trend In Food Safety And Nutrition

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

2-day Int'l moot on emerging trend in food safety and nutrition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority is holding a two-day international conference on Emerging Trends in Food Safety and Nutrition and Food Safety and Nutrition Expoo2022 on October 26 at PCSIR Laboratories here.

KP Minister for Food Atif Khan would be the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony, while Secretary Food Mushtaq Ahmad, Chairman Supreme Council PSFST and ex-VC University of Gambia Prof Dr Faqir Muhammad Anjum, Chairman PCSIR Dr Syed Hussain Abdi would attend the event.

The other participants would include VC Women University Swabi Prof Dr Shahana Urood Kazmi, FAO representative Florence Rolle, Pro VC Agriculture University Peshawar Dr Said Wahab, Country Representative Nutrition International Shahbina Raza, President PSFST Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, DG KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan and Director KP FS&HFA Dr Abdul Sattar Shah.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Florence Gambia Swabi October Women Event

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inqui ..

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inquiry

13 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

30 minutes ago
 Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

2 hours ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

2 hours ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

3 hours ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.