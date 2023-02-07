UrduPoint.com

2-day Int'l Road Safety Conference For Parliamentarians To Begin On Feb 8

Published February 07, 2023

2-day int'l road safety conference for parliamentarians to begin on Feb 8

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A two-day international conference for parliamentarians on road safety will kick off on February 8, with the theme of "A Safer Future Together - Action for Road Safety." The conference, titled "Road Safety Conference for Parliamentarians: A Global Perspective Pakistan 2023," will be held in a hotel and will focus on capacity building for an effective legislative framework on road safety.

Several distinguished guests will attend the conference, including Retired Police Chief Commissioner (UNAMID) Sultan Azam Temuri, Chief of the National Transport Research Center Hameed Akhter, Head of Orthopedics at Shifa International Hospital Dr.

Amer Noor, Mental Health Professional Dr. Mona Gauhar, , Director General of the Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer, and former chairperson of the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee Ahmed Chinoy.

The conference will cover a range of topics, including Institutional road traffic management, global and local perspectives on road safety, vulnerable road users, psychological trauma caused by road traffic crashes, safe vehicles and safe roads, post-traffic crash first responders, and road safety in metropolitan cities.

