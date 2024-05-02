2-day Int'l Sindhi Language Conference To Be Held In Karachi From May 4
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 11:39 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will organize the second International Sindhi Language Conference on May 4th and 5th, 2024, at the Pakistan Arts Council in Karachi. Renowned scholars, writers and language experts from Pakistan and abroad will participate in the conference.
According to an SLA spokesperson, the inaugural ceremony of the conference will be held on Saturday morning at 11:30 am which will be attended by provincial minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, provincial minister for education and Minerals Syed Sardar Ali Shah along with various scholars and researchers.
On the first day of the conference, two sessions of discussions and paper presentations will take place, followed by a Mushaira. The second day will feature six sessions with presentations of papers by scholars and language experts from Pakistan and other countries and a musical event will also be held at the night in which famous singers will perform.
