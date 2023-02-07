2-day mobile journalism training at ISA from Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

A two-day training workshop on the mobile journalism will kick off here at the Information Service Academy (ISA) on Wednesday to train journalists in producing more efficient and fast content for the print, digital and electronic media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A two-day training workshop on the mobile journalism will kick off here at the Information Service academy (ISA) on Wednesday to train journalists in producing more efficient and fast content for the print, digital and electronic media.

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid will inaugurate the workshop, whereas Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb will grace its concluding ceremony as chief guest, said a news release.

The training is the part of an initiative launched by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the capacity building of new and mid-career journalists across the country.

Under the initiative, the Pakistan Information Center, established by the Press Information Department (PID), organized a series of workshops to impart professional training to the journalists.

So far, some 2,100 journalists got training in different parts of the country on various topics related to digital media, fake news, documentary making and others.

Earlier in June 2022, the Pakistan Information Center organized 16 workshops across the country on various topics to impart training to more than 700 journalists.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's initiative related to the workshops received an overwhelming response from the journalist community and praise from their different organizations, including the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

The series of training workshops is not only extended to the provincial capitals but also to the far-flung areas of the country, especially in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and remote areas of Punjab so that the journalists living in those areas can also reap the benefits of such initiative.

Senior journalists, media experts, and faculty members from mass communication departments of different universities are being invited to those workshops for the training of journalists.