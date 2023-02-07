UrduPoint.com

2-day Mobile Journalism Training At ISA From Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 09:54 PM

2-day mobile journalism training at ISA from Wednesday

A two-day training workshop on the mobile journalism will kick off here at the Information Service Academy (ISA) on Wednesday to train journalists in producing more efficient and fast content for the print, digital and electronic media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A two-day training workshop on the mobile journalism will kick off here at the Information Service academy (ISA) on Wednesday to train journalists in producing more efficient and fast content for the print, digital and electronic media.

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid will inaugurate the workshop, whereas Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb will grace its concluding ceremony as chief guest, said a news release.

The training is the part of an initiative launched by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the capacity building of new and mid-career journalists across the country.

Under the initiative, the Pakistan Information Center, established by the Press Information Department (PID), organized a series of workshops to impart professional training to the journalists.

So far, some 2,100 journalists got training in different parts of the country on various topics related to digital media, fake news, documentary making and others.

Earlier in June 2022, the Pakistan Information Center organized 16 workshops across the country on various topics to impart training to more than 700 journalists.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's initiative related to the workshops received an overwhelming response from the journalist community and praise from their different organizations, including the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

The series of training workshops is not only extended to the provincial capitals but also to the far-flung areas of the country, especially in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and remote areas of Punjab so that the journalists living in those areas can also reap the benefits of such initiative.

Senior journalists, media experts, and faculty members from mass communication departments of different universities are being invited to those workshops for the training of journalists.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Mobile Maryam Aurangzeb June National University Media From

Recent Stories

UK Prime Minister Appoints Greg Hands as New Conse ..

UK Prime Minister Appoints Greg Hands as New Conservative Party Chairman

36 seconds ago
 Ex-Employee of Crypto Exchange Pleads Guilty to In ..

Ex-Employee of Crypto Exchange Pleads Guilty to Insider Trading - US Justice Dep ..

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) considers de ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) considers deploying army troops to oversee ..

1 minute ago
 9 million families to be provided financial assist ..

9 million families to be provided financial assistance under BISP by June: Shazi ..

15 seconds ago
 APHC, LFK decides to send relief items for Turkish ..

APHC, LFK decides to send relief items for Turkish earthquake victims

3 minutes ago
 Planning, Development Deptt to hold consultative w ..

Planning, Development Deptt to hold consultative workshop on February 9

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.