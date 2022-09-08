2-day national conference on celebrations of diamond jubilee of Pak concludes at International Islamic University Islamabad

A two-Day National Conference on Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan concluded here at the Faisal Masjid Campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :A two-Day National Conference on Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan concluded here at the Faisal Masjid Campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

The conference was organized by the Department of History and Pakistan Studies in collaboration with Higher Education Commission Islamabad.

More than 50 eminent scholars, historians and researchers from across the country presented their papers in the Conference.

Speaking to the concluding ceremony of the conference, Rector IIU, Professor Dr. Masoom Yasinzai called upon academia to serve the society according to its needs.

He said the country needs committed and sincere efforts through academia to address the issues of hour.

Dr. Masoom said education and youth must be the top priorities. Stressing the need of preparing skilled youth, he said government and educational institutions must work together for this cause.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Zafar Iqbal shed light on the importance of the conferences and seminars.

He stressed the need of debate in the society .

He opined that dialogue and deliberations are required to address the national challenges.

Dr. Mujeeb Ahmed, Chairman, Department of History and Pakistan Studies apprised of the objectives of the Conference.

He said the National conference of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan is the first of its kind to be conducted by any University across the country.

Inaugural Session was addressed by Vice President (Academics) Dr. Ayaz Afsar. It was also addressed by Dr. Syed Jafar Ahmed, Director of Pakistan Studies center University of Karachi.

Vice President, Higher studies and Research Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed also spoke on the importance of the event and stressed upon the creation of attraction for students in heritage and historical places.

The organizers of the conference said that this national conference on the History of Pakistan is a first step in its long endeavor to provide an academic and research-oriented platform to the academicians, scholars, policy makers and students.