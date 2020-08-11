2-day online international Urdue conference held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Govt. College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot arranged two-day long online international Urdu Conference on the topics of Urdu Literature in 21st Century, 21st Century in Allama Iqbal's Vision and Research, Criticism and Translations and Poetry in 21st Century

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Govt. College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot arranged two-day long online international urdu Conference on the topics of Urdu Literature in 21st Century, 21st Century in Allama Iqbal's Vision and Research, Criticism and Translations and Poetry in 21st Century.

Vice Chancellor GCWU Sialkot Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar said here Tuesday that 22 scholars from eight different countries online participated in this conference and read their advanced research related thesis for the advancement and promotion of Urdu language, research, poetry and literature globally.

She added that 27 Urdu research scholars from across Pakistan also participated in this online international Urdu conference.

Prof. Dr. Rukhsana said that such online international conferences would help to pave the way of promotion and advancement of Urdu language through the advanced research thesis at international level.

Such events could also help in promotion of Urdu evolution in research in Urduliterature and poetry, she added.