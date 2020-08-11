UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2-day Online International Urdue Conference Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:13 PM

2-day online international Urdue conference held

Govt. College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot arranged two-day long online international Urdu Conference on the topics of Urdu Literature in 21st Century, 21st Century in Allama Iqbal's Vision and Research, Criticism and Translations and Poetry in 21st Century

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Govt. College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot arranged two-day long online international urdu Conference on the topics of Urdu Literature in 21st Century, 21st Century in Allama Iqbal's Vision and Research, Criticism and Translations and Poetry in 21st Century.

Vice Chancellor GCWU Sialkot Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar said here Tuesday that 22 scholars from eight different countries online participated in this conference and read their advanced research related thesis for the advancement and promotion of Urdu language, research, poetry and literature globally.

She added that 27 Urdu research scholars from across Pakistan also participated in this online international Urdu conference.

Prof. Dr. Rukhsana said that such online international conferences would help to pave the way of promotion and advancement of Urdu language through the advanced research thesis at international level.

Such events could also help in promotion of Urdu evolution in research in Urduliterature and poetry, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Sialkot Women From Government

Recent Stories

Integrated Transport Centre highlights mid-2020 ac ..

1 minute ago

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

1 minute ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

16 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.