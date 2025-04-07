2-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 To Kick Off On Tuesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:13 PM
A two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, aimed at promoting investment in the country's mineral sector, is scheduled to be kicked off here from April 8 to 9
The event will be attended by foreign dignitaries, federal ministers, secretaries, senior-level executives, prominent media and key figures from various sectors, highlighting the government’s commitment to tapping into the vast potential of Pakistan’s mineral resources, said a statement issued here.
A high-level U.S. delegation, led by Eric Meyer, will participate in the investment forum.
Foreign investors have already started arriving in Pakistan.
Delegations of Asian Development Bank's led by Deputy Director and the China Geological Survey have already arrived in Islamabad.
The forum will see active participation from global investors, opening new prospects for growth in the minerals sector.
International experts will participate to discuss the effective use of modern technology in the mining sector.
Pakistan is becoming a new commercial and economic hub in the region for investment in mineral resources.
