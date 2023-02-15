UrduPoint.com

2-day Pharmaceutical Exhibition Starts At Expo Centre

Published February 15, 2023

2-day pharmaceutical exhibition starts at Expo Centre

A two-day Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo organised with the cooperation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers started at the Expo Centre, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A two-day Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo organised with the cooperation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers started at the Expo Centre, here on Wednesday.

Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Bakar inaugurated the exhibition by cutting the ribbon. The guests visited different stalls where they appreciated the quality of the Pakistani manufactured medicine, medical instruments and equipment.

The honorable guest said on the occasion that Pakistan is an important country for the Muslim world. He said that African countries like Ethiopia is a good market for the Pakistani products including medicine, adding that Pakistan could export its medicines to these countries despite the global inflation situation.

Director Prime Event Management Kamran Abbasi told the media that the exhibition had been organised to introduce pharmaceutical equipment, laboratory instruments, research and testing laboratories, packaging suppliers, pharma printing, pharma chemicals, lab chemicals, pharma instruments, equipments manufactures for hospitals and healthcare.

More than 100 exhibitors are exhibiting their products and technology through 250 stalls organised in two halls of the expo centre.

Ethiopian Counsel General Ibrahim Tawab accompanied the Ethiopian ambassador.

