2-day Power Suspension Schedule In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:53 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Thursday issued two-day power suspension schedule for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Thursday issued two-day power suspension schedule for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 07:00am to 10:00am, Frash Town feeder, 07:00am to 11:00am, Qazi Abad, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Scheme-III, Rehmatabad-II, Rehmatabad-1, Bostan Road, Azad Shaheed feeders, while on Saturday; from 07:00am to 10:00am, Dandot feeder, 07:00am to 11:00am, Qazi Abad, Dhok Pathan, Tehi, Kot Sarang, Balawara, Kotli Sattian, Lakho Road, Katarian, New Kalyam, Jinnah Camp, Kurri Road, Muslim Town, Khurram Cly, Fazaia, Noor Muhammad, Service Road feeders 08:00am to 11:00am, Dharabbi, Dhurnakka, D.S.Bilawal, Bilalabad feeders and surrounding areas.

