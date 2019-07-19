UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2-day Seminar On Defence Production Recommends Inclusion Of Private Sector

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:36 PM

2-day seminar on defence production recommends inclusion of private sector

Two days National Seminar on "Defence Production - Security through Self Reliance" concluded on Friday with the note to optimize defence production with help of the private sector

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Two days National Seminar on "Defence Production - Security through Self Reliance" concluded on Friday with the note to optimize defence production with help of the private sector.

The Seminar aimed at paving way for self-reliance by exploring indigenous defence production potential, identifying organizational and institutional challenges of defence industry, pragmatic solutions to optimize defence production and recommending policy level measures to have fully immersed private sector in defence production.

Members from different Ministries, Public and Private Organizations, Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Defence Production Establishments and members from Academia participated in the seminar.

Representatives from public sector discussed and suggested way forward for public private partnership in defence production.

Speaking on the occasions, Minister for Defence Production Ms Zobaida Jalal and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudary Fawad Hussain shared their views and suggestions for development of Pakistan Defence Industry into a prolific entity.

Representatives from private sectors shared roadmap for enhancing public- private partnership in defence production.

Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood enlightened the participants on importance of independent Defence Industry for National Security.

Based on discussion and suggestions discussed during the two days marathon sessions, seminar concluded with policy level recommendations for the government. Major recommendations included establishment of Task Force under Prime Minister for roadmap to facilitating indigenous defence production, establishing raw material industry, incorporating private sector for raw material base so as to optimally utilize public sector capacity for indigenous defence production, surplus defence potential for export, establishing "Digital Parks "to tap software industry potential and promoting R&D in universities.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked participants for giving time to an important issue concerning national security. COAS said that there was a need for enhanced public private partnership to make Pakistan defence industry into vibrant, self reliant and self-sustained entity.

The COAS said that apart from public sector and defence production organizations, a fully integrated private sector in our defence industry is much wanting. There is a need to amplify indigenization through fully integrated Public and Private Organizations in Defence production for meaningful progression in defence of the country, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Army Technology General Qamar Javed Bajwa Marathon Chamber Commerce Textile From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Rivers Indus, Kabul continue to run in low, medium ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (M ..

3 minutes ago

Neighborhood, Bounce Basketball clubs qualify for ..

3 minutes ago

ATH provides OPD facilities to 0.5 million patient ..

3 minutes ago

UAE denounces terrorist attack near Kabul Universi ..

39 minutes ago

Chinese vice president meets French President's di ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.