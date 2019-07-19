2-day seminar on defence production recommends inclusion of private sector

(@imziishan)

Two days National Seminar on "Defence Production - Security through Self Reliance" concluded on Friday with the note to optimize defence production with help of the private sector

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Two days National Seminar on "Defence Production - Security through Self Reliance" concluded on Friday with the note to optimize defence production with help of the private sector.

The Seminar aimed at paving way for self-reliance by exploring indigenous defence production potential, identifying organizational and institutional challenges of defence industry, pragmatic solutions to optimize defence production and recommending policy level measures to have fully immersed private sector in defence production.

Members from different Ministries, Public and Private Organizations, Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Defence Production Establishments and members from Academia participated in the seminar.

Representatives from public sector discussed and suggested way forward for public private partnership in defence production.

Speaking on the occasions, Minister for Defence Production Ms Zobaida Jalal and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudary Fawad Hussain shared their views and suggestions for development of Pakistan Defence Industry into a prolific entity.

Representatives from private sectors shared roadmap for enhancing public- private partnership in defence production.

Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood enlightened the participants on importance of independent Defence Industry for National Security.

Based on discussion and suggestions discussed during the two days marathon sessions, seminar concluded with policy level recommendations for the government. Major recommendations included establishment of Task Force under Prime Minister for roadmap to facilitating indigenous defence production, establishing raw material industry, incorporating private sector for raw material base so as to optimally utilize public sector capacity for indigenous defence production, surplus defence potential for export, establishing "Digital Parks "to tap software industry potential and promoting R&D in universities.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked participants for giving time to an important issue concerning national security. COAS said that there was a need for enhanced public private partnership to make Pakistan defence industry into vibrant, self reliant and self-sustained entity.

The COAS said that apart from public sector and defence production organizations, a fully integrated private sector in our defence industry is much wanting. There is a need to amplify indigenization through fully integrated Public and Private Organizations in Defence production for meaningful progression in defence of the country, he added.