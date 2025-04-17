Open Menu

2-day Seminar On Operationalizing One Health Hub Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 10:27 PM

2-day seminar on operationalizing One Health Hub concludes

A two-day seminar on the operationalizing of the One Health Hub in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, in collaboration with the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A two-day seminar on the operationalizing of the One Health Hub in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, in collaboration with the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The seminar brought together representatives from all relevant provincial departments, fostering key discussions on risk assessment, resource mapping, and the availability of expert support for the One Health framework in the province.

Delegations from the Livestock Department, Border Health Services, Forestry and Environment, KP food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Rescue 1122, and the Department of Information actively participated. International partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and other collaborating organizations, were also in attendance.

The two-day seminar focused on assessing health-related risks across the province, identifying critical resources, and ensuring the availability of experts for timely response.

Participants also engaged in discussions on designing a governance mechanism for the operationalization of the One Health Hub.

Practical exercises were conducted on emergency health response strategies, inter-departmental coordination, and clarifying institutional roles and responsibilities during health crises.

Recommendations compiled during the seminar will be shared in the form of a comprehensive report and circulated to relevant departments for further action.

Recent Stories

Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tu ..

Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tugboat delivery in Bahrain

1 minute ago
 Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers s ..

Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers soon: DG Agriculture

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off ..

NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off claims

2 minutes ago
 Future of agriculture linked with enhanced product ..

Future of agriculture linked with enhanced productivity of crops: Syed Ashiq Kir ..

4 minutes ago
 PU, Crop Defenders sign MoU to promote agricultura ..

PU, Crop Defenders sign MoU to promote agricultural research

2 minutes ago
 Court grants post arrest bail to PTI social media ..

Court grants post arrest bail to PTI social media activist

4 minutes ago
Dar emphasizes pivotal role of provincial governme ..

Dar emphasizes pivotal role of provincial governments in shaping Pakistan’s di ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan hosts World Juniors Tennis Championship 2 ..

Pakistan hosts World Juniors Tennis Championship 2025

2 minutes ago
 Action against illegal rickshaws underway in Quett ..

Action against illegal rickshaws underway in Quetta for betterment of traffic

4 minutes ago
 Minister of State for National Heritage and Cultur ..

Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture, Huzaifa Rehman lauds NLPD a ..

4 minutes ago
 2-day seminar on operationalizing One Health Hub c ..

2-day seminar on operationalizing One Health Hub concludes

4 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives US Consul General

RAK Ruler receives US Consul General

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan