2-day Seminar On Operationalizing One Health Hub Concludes
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 10:27 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A two-day seminar on the operationalizing of the One Health Hub in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, in collaboration with the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
The seminar brought together representatives from all relevant provincial departments, fostering key discussions on risk assessment, resource mapping, and the availability of expert support for the One Health framework in the province.
Delegations from the Livestock Department, Border Health Services, Forestry and Environment, KP food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Rescue 1122, and the Department of Information actively participated. International partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and other collaborating organizations, were also in attendance.
The two-day seminar focused on assessing health-related risks across the province, identifying critical resources, and ensuring the availability of experts for timely response.
Participants also engaged in discussions on designing a governance mechanism for the operationalization of the One Health Hub.
Practical exercises were conducted on emergency health response strategies, inter-departmental coordination, and clarifying institutional roles and responsibilities during health crises.
Recommendations compiled during the seminar will be shared in the form of a comprehensive report and circulated to relevant departments for further action.
