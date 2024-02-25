2-day Sindh Art Exhibition Concludes At Mehran Arts Council
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 10:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) A two-day Sindh Art Exhibition in collaboration with the Sindh Culture Department concluded here in Mehran Arts Council Latifabad on Sunday.
The first session on 2nd day was held under the title Contemporary Art at Sindh and moderated by Saeed Ahmed Mangi and the guest speakers were Mansoor Zuberi, Nusrat Raza Mangi, Shoukat Khokhar, Naimatuulah Khilji, while the second session was held under title Art Appreciation which was moderated by Sabeen Naeem, and the guest speakers were Prof Rashid Akber, Frahan Altaf Qureshi, Saif Samejo and Hussain Chandio.
Later certificates were distributed among participating artists Ali Abbas Syed Ali Ahmed Talpur Dr. Zubeda Junejo, Ghulam Qasim Khaskheli, Hussain Chandio, Mansoor Zuberi, Manzoor Hussain Mangi, Naimatullah Khilji, Najeeb ullah Rashdi, Nusrat Raza Mangi, Saeed Ahmed Mangi, Saeed Ahmed Lakho Shaukat Ali Khokhar and Emerging Artists Amna Aiman, Ishwa, Javeria Maham, Moomal, Samreen, Seema, Shoukat Saima and Sobia.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Assembly to elect Leader of House tomorrow5 minutes ago
-
DPO takes action on aerial firing15 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start on Monday15 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 12 suspects, weapons, drugs recovered25 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Barat observed with religious zeal in northern Sindh25 minutes ago
-
Rickshaw driver found dead in water channel45 minutes ago
-
Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled, two held45 minutes ago
-
None political party contacted JUIF in KP: Jalil Jan45 minutes ago
-
Syed Awais Shah, Anthony Naveed voted as Speaker, Deputy Speaker45 minutes ago
-
Drosh police arrest Afghan refugee for fake CNIC55 minutes ago
-
Kite-flying: Lahore police registered 425 cases in 2 months55 minutes ago
-
3 held in two different murder charges1 hour ago