2-day Sindh Art Exhibition Concludes At Mehran Arts Council

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 10:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) A two-day Sindh Art Exhibition in collaboration with the Sindh Culture Department concluded here in Mehran Arts Council Latifabad on Sunday.

The first session on 2nd day was held under the title Contemporary Art at Sindh and moderated by Saeed Ahmed Mangi and the guest speakers were Mansoor Zuberi, Nusrat Raza Mangi, Shoukat Khokhar, Naimatuulah Khilji, while the second session was held under title Art Appreciation which was moderated by Sabeen Naeem, and the guest speakers were Prof Rashid Akber, Frahan Altaf Qureshi, Saif Samejo and Hussain Chandio.

Later certificates were distributed among participating artists Ali Abbas Syed Ali Ahmed Talpur Dr. Zubeda Junejo, Ghulam Qasim Khaskheli, Hussain Chandio, Mansoor Zuberi, Manzoor Hussain Mangi, Naimatullah Khilji, Najeeb ullah Rashdi, Nusrat Raza Mangi, Saeed Ahmed Mangi, Saeed Ahmed Lakho Shaukat Ali Khokhar and Emerging Artists Amna Aiman, Ishwa, Javeria Maham, Moomal, Samreen, Seema, Shoukat Saima and Sobia.

