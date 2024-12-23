2-Day Students’ Gala begins at SMIU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The 2-Day “SMIU Students’ Gala-2024” titled “Together We Shine” began at Sindh Madressatul islam University from Monday.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai inaugurated it. Thereafter, he visited stalls set up by students depicting beautiful culture of Pakistan’s six parts as Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Also he went to the stalls of different products and food that were exhibiting different entrepreneurship ideas.

This mega event was like an annual festival at the university, which was organised by Directorate of Students’ Affairs and Counselling (DSA) with the support of students’ societies.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said public sector universities of this country are playing huge role in grooming and imparting education to majority of students of the country as compared to the private sector universities, which are accommodating minority of students. He said there is also a major difference between public and private sector universities in their fee structure and facilities.

“SMIU being a public sector university is better than many private sector universities working in the country in its quality education and faculties being provided to students and other stake holders,” Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said and added that all stakes of the university which is faculty, officers and employees, they all shall play their collective wisdom and collective role to bring students to shine. He said that this kind of activities shall help to produce best graduates and best advocates of the country and of the SMIU as well.

He was of the view that being associated with Alma-Mater of founder of Pakistan- Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, SMIU, the students and other stake holders of SMIU have huge responsibility to fulfil and that is to serve the nation and the country with dedication and honesty.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai further said he always believes that students must be given space as they could display their creative and innovative ideas and hidden talent.

He said students’ community of SMIU has always shown their maturity, discipline, talent and creative role on different occasions. Even today they have exhibited beautiful culture of Pakistan which was reflecting the diversity of the country.

The vice Chancellor said in Pakistan we need unity through cultural diversity, because culture of different provinces of the country has a huge potential to unite all people of the country.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai appreciated Director of Directorate of Students’ Affairs and Counselling Mr. Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, his team, deans, MTC and other sections of the university for organising and extending support to this most meaningful mega event.

Earlier, Naeem Ahmed, Director of DSA in his welcome address said this vibrant event brings together the best of talent, innovation, and fun of students.

Also, it is showcasing incredible spirit of SMIU’s students. He further said during these two days of Students Gala amazing and captivating performances by talented students, display of art and creativity, different competitions, entrepreneurship showcases to discover innovative projects and startups, fun and games have been planned.

Students who were clad in cultural attire performed on folk songs of respective provinces of the country during the ceremony and received a big applause.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deans Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh and Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor on academic Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan and other officers, faculty members and students.