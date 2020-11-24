2-day survival workshop to groom nature lovers for wilderness in Dec

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A two-day international survival workshop will kick off at Malam Jabba on December 2 to groom nature lovers for wilderness by imparting primitive skills at various spots of the Sawat's snowy resort.

Experts from National Geographic and Discovery Channel were engaged to educate the adventurists about survival skills for spending time in wilderness, said the spokesperson of Samson Group of companies that arranged the initiative.

She said the workshop titled 'Escape to Explore' was meant to equip the participants with various survival skills including natural cordage making, friction fire survival, use of pre-historic tools, shelter building, primitive trapping, vital trekking skills, lectures on general geology and environment of the area and general awareness and preparation about camping.

The spokesperson said a certificate distribution ceremony would also be arranged at the end of workshop.

