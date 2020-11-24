UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2-day Survival Workshop To Groom Nature Lovers For Wilderness In Dec

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:40 PM

2-day survival workshop to groom nature lovers for wilderness in Dec

A two-day international survival workshop will kick off at Malam Jabba on December 2 to groom nature lovers for wilderness by imparting primitive skills at various spots of the Sawat's snowy resort

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A two-day international survival workshop will kick off at Malam Jabba on December 2 to groom nature lovers for wilderness by imparting primitive skills at various spots of the Sawat's snowy resort.

Experts from National Geographic and Discovery Channel were engaged to educate the adventurists about survival skills for spending time in wilderness, said the spokesperson of Samson Group of companies that arranged the initiative.

She said the workshop titled 'Escape to Explore' was meant to equip the participants with various survival skills including natural cordage making, friction fire survival, use of pre-historic tools, shelter building, primitive trapping, vital trekking skills, lectures on general geology and environment of the area and general awareness and preparation about camping.

The spokesperson said a certificate distribution ceremony would also be arranged at the end of workshop.

\395

Related Topics

Fire December From Love

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 662kg of narcotics

41 seconds ago

UAE President pardons 628 prisoners ahead of Natio ..

49 seconds ago

Pakistan successfully completes second round of CO ..

2 minutes ago

Lithuanian President, Tikhanovskaya Discuss EU San ..

2 minutes ago

Paris Regrets US Quit Open Skies Treaty, Plans to ..

2 minutes ago

Quetta receives moderate rain

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.