2-Day Symposium On "Technological Advancements" Held At SSUET
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Department of Biomedical Engineering of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Southern University College, Malaysia organized a 2-day, International Research Symposium on Technological Advancements (IRSTA 2025), under the aegis of EU Funded Project BIOMED 5.0.
The event showcased groundbreaking research, inspiring discussions, and global collaborations. IRSTA 2025 provides the opportunity to continue the spirit of research, collaboration, and technological advancements.
The Session chairs were Dr. Chua Lee Suan, Dr. Syafiqah Saidin and Dr. Zahran Khudzari from Malaysia, while Prof. Dr. Suhaib Masroor belonged to Pakistan. The conference was chaired by Dr. Muhammad Amir, and Co-Chaired by Prof. Dr. Sidra Abid Syed and Dr. Jahanzeb Sheikh.
The keynote speakers included Dr. Tian Swee Tan from UTM, Malaysia, and Dr. Hira Zahid from Pakistan.
The symposium was moderated by Dr. Madeeha Said and Dr. Mariam Raziq to ensure smooth session transitions and engaging discussions throughout the day. The symposium was Hosted by Engr. Jawad Shafique and Engr. Sania Tanvir who kept the audience engaged and maintained the event's professional flow.
The presenters of the first day of the symposium were Dida Faadihilah Khrisna, Yuki Wong, Kugambikai Vangetaraman, Rabia Faizan, Gyohei Nomura, Dipaschini Subramaniam, Ts. Chan Ler-Kuan and second-day presenters included M. Jawad Shafique, Kan Nae Cherng, Dr. Vasanthan A/L Maruthapillai, Ts. Chan Ler-Kuan, Nurul Izzati, Mahnoor Mujeeb, Sadaf Raza, and Leong Kah Meng who shared their valuable research work, contributing to the exchange of knowledge and innovation.
Recent Stories
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police being equipped to facilitate citizens, says RPO4 minutes ago
-
CM launches Aghosh program for financial, medical support of mothers4 minutes ago
-
Wani calls for accountability, justice for victims of state-sponsored violence in IIOJK4 minutes ago
-
Rs. 271bn approved for mining projects4 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers continues4 minutes ago
-
2-Day symposium on "Technological Advancements" held at SSUET4 minutes ago
-
CM’s special assistant reviews Nighaban Ramzan Package implementation4 minutes ago
-
Court extends deadline in Murad Saeed defamation case4 minutes ago
-
Constables paid tribute4 minutes ago
-
Tareen launches 23rd Pakistan Day Sports Festival basketball competition4 minutes ago
-
Annual exams of ninth class from 25th4 minutes ago
-
NUML Turkish department commemorates Turkiye’s 110th Çanakkale victory14 minutes ago