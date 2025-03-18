Open Menu

2-Day Symposium On "Technological Advancements" Held At SSUET

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM

2-Day symposium on "Technological Advancements" held at SSUET

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Department of Biomedical Engineering of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Southern University College, Malaysia organized a 2-day, International Research Symposium on Technological Advancements (IRSTA 2025), under the aegis of EU Funded Project BIOMED 5.0.

The event showcased groundbreaking research, inspiring discussions, and global collaborations. IRSTA 2025 provides the opportunity to continue the spirit of research, collaboration, and technological advancements.

The Session chairs were Dr. Chua Lee Suan, Dr. Syafiqah Saidin and Dr. Zahran Khudzari from Malaysia, while Prof. Dr. Suhaib Masroor belonged to Pakistan. The conference was chaired by Dr. Muhammad Amir, and Co-Chaired by Prof. Dr. Sidra Abid Syed and Dr. Jahanzeb Sheikh.

The keynote speakers included Dr. Tian Swee Tan from UTM, Malaysia, and Dr. Hira Zahid from Pakistan.

The symposium was moderated by Dr. Madeeha Said and Dr. Mariam Raziq to ensure smooth session transitions and engaging discussions throughout the day. The symposium was Hosted by Engr. Jawad Shafique and Engr. Sania Tanvir who kept the audience engaged and maintained the event's professional flow.

The presenters of the first day of the symposium were Dida Faadihilah Khrisna, Yuki Wong, Kugambikai Vangetaraman, Rabia Faizan, Gyohei Nomura, Dipaschini Subramaniam, Ts. Chan Ler-Kuan and second-day presenters included M. Jawad Shafique, Kan Nae Cherng, Dr. Vasanthan A/L Maruthapillai, Ts. Chan Ler-Kuan, Nurul Izzati, Mahnoor Mujeeb, Sadaf Raza, and Leong Kah Meng who shared their valuable research work, contributing to the exchange of knowledge and innovation.

Recent Stories

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

3 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

3 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

3 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

5 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

5 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan