Open Menu

2-day TDAP Expo Of Handicrafts, Bangles Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM

2-day TDAP expo of handicrafts, bangles concludes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The two-day Handicrafts and Bangles Expo 2024 concluded here on Sunday with thousands of people visiting the expo and showing keen interests in the products displayed on more than 50 stalls at the event.

The stalls were set up at Dolmen Banquet in Latifabad by entrepreneurs, traders, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from Hyderabad and rural areas while the expo was organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Thardeep Rural Development Program (TRDP).

They showcased a variety of products including horticulture, handicrafts, bangles, pottery, perfumes, food, traditional and cultural outfits.

The visitors showed profound interest in the stalls showcasing innovative techniques in horticulture, such as the banana tissue culture lab which was established to prepare disease-resistant and export-quality varieties of bananas.

The stalls also demonstrated the process of preparing fiber from banana waste, which supported the textile industry and produced liquid fertilizer and organic matter, thereby reducing environmental pollution.

A hot water treatment plant for mangoes was also put to display.

The expo also featured Thari embroidery, handicrafts, indigenous organic seeds and food items, perfumes and decorative items made from local materials.

At the concluding ceremony President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui distributed certificates among the exhibitors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Hyderabad Chamber Sunday Commerce Textile Event From Industry

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India today

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

12 hours ago
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

21 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

21 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

22 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

22 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

22 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan