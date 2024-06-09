2-day TDAP Expo Of Handicrafts, Bangles Concludes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The two-day Handicrafts and Bangles Expo 2024 concluded here on Sunday with thousands of people visiting the expo and showing keen interests in the products displayed on more than 50 stalls at the event.
The stalls were set up at Dolmen Banquet in Latifabad by entrepreneurs, traders, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from Hyderabad and rural areas while the expo was organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Thardeep Rural Development Program (TRDP).
They showcased a variety of products including horticulture, handicrafts, bangles, pottery, perfumes, food, traditional and cultural outfits.
The visitors showed profound interest in the stalls showcasing innovative techniques in horticulture, such as the banana tissue culture lab which was established to prepare disease-resistant and export-quality varieties of bananas.
The stalls also demonstrated the process of preparing fiber from banana waste, which supported the textile industry and produced liquid fertilizer and organic matter, thereby reducing environmental pollution.
A hot water treatment plant for mangoes was also put to display.
The expo also featured Thari embroidery, handicrafts, indigenous organic seeds and food items, perfumes and decorative items made from local materials.
At the concluding ceremony President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui distributed certificates among the exhibitors.
