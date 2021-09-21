UrduPoint.com

2-day Training For Price Control Magistrates

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 08:13 PM

2-day training for price control magistrates

A two-day training workshop for the price control magistrates was held here at the tehsil council hall by the Punjab Home Department, with collaboration of the Public Prosecution Department

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A two-day training workshop for the price control magistrates was held here at the tehsil council hall by the Punjab Home Department, with collaboration of the Public Prosecution Department.

Assistant Director Training CPD Syed Murtazer Mehdi and Assistant Director Training CPD Imran Bukhari delivered lectures to highlight the Price Control Law 1977.

The participants were briefed about trial, final orders and preliminary orders and judgment writing.

The price control magistrates thanked the trainers for providing valuable information.

