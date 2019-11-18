2-day training workshop for IOs concludes

District Public Prosecutor Mushtaq Ahmed Abbassi said the Hyderabad police were blessed with capable investigation officers who were worth appreciation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :District Public Prosecutor Mushtaq Ahmed Abbassi said the Hyderabad police were blessed with capable investigation officers who were worth appreciation.

Speaking at the conclusion ceremony of a 2-day training workshop for IOs, he emphasized on a stronger cooperation between the citizens and the police to establish law and order and prevent crimes.

Abbassi said the Hyderabad police had qualities of serving the people.

He shared his experience about the drawbacks in the police investigation which often allow an accused to get relief from the courts of law.

The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio said such workshops were essential to upgrade the investigation skills of the policemen.

Abbassi and Chandio later handed over training certificates to the participating IOs.