2-Day Training Workshop On Contraceptive Self-Injection For Family Welfare Workers Held
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 07:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A two-day training workshop on the use of Sayana Press self-injection for contraception and family planning organized at Civil Hospital Sanghar, in collaboration with RIZ consultant.
A large number of family welfare workers from the Department of Population Welfare Sanghar participated in the workshop.
Master Trainers Dr Khalida Bibi and Dr Tasneem Kausar led the training, educating the welfare workers on the correct use of the Sayana Press self-injection, which can effectively prevent pregnancy for up to three months.
They also highlighted other methods of contraception available for family planning.
Dr Khalida Bibi emphasized the importance of educating newly married women on spacing between pregnancies and the necessary health measures to ensure a safe and healthy life for both mother and child.
During the session, Deputy Director of Population Welfare Shahabuddin Memon and Civil Surgeon of Civil Hospital Sanghar, Dr Aftab Sariwal, visited the workshop.
They praised the initiative, stating that training on correct contraceptive use, including Sayana Press, would help alleviate the pressures of population growth. Riz Consultant's Ashfaq Sial also present on the occasion.
