2-day UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting From Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 10:40 PM

2-day UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A two-day United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting will begin here on Tuesday.

Pakistan, in partnership with the Republic of Korea, will co-host the conference.

The conference will focus on the use of technology for peace and the importance of a coordinated strategy.

The meeting will set the stage for the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting to be held next month (May 13–14) in Berlin, Germany, said a statement issued here Monday.

Senior government and military officials from Pakistan, along with high-ranking United Nations representatives, will attend the conference. The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations and the Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support will also participate in the conference.

The two-day Preparatory Meeting will feature a series of panel discussions focusing on the future of peacekeeping, including discussions on evolving challenges to peacekeeping operations, the role of technology for making the future of peacekeeping safer and more effective, the role of regional and cross-regional organizations in supporting United Nations peace operations; the effective performance of peacekeepers and an integrated approach for sustainable and durable peace.

This meeting will provide an opportunity to highlight Pakistan’s commitment to the UN peacekeeping mission and as a leading troop-contributing country.

Over the years, Pakistan has sent 235,000 peacekeepers in 48 UN missions. A total of 181 Pakistanis peacekeepers have lost their lives while serving for global peace and security.

More Stories From Pakistan